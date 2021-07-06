Australian Survivor 2021 is set in outback of northwest Queensland, in Cloncurry. Instagram

Cloncurry is located 1,700 km north-west of Brisbane in outback Queensland, and has a stunning landscape that includes iconic red dirt, towering rock formations and spectacular fresh water dams.

Apart from the very first season, Survivor has filmed its last few seasons at an island in both Samoa and Fiji, and so this will be the second season that the show will be in Australia.

And while sand everywhere may not be the biggest gripe this season, Channel 10 has said there will be bigger challenges and a different set of skills to put the castaways to the ultimate test.

WATCH BELOW: Australian Survivor 2021 comes to outback Queensland

Last season, the show was filmed in the middle of the South Pacific in Savusavu, on Fiji's northern island.

Seasons three and four were shot in nearby in Upolu, Samoa and season two was filmed in Efate in the Shefa Province of Vanuatu.

Although, the first ever season was filmed on home turf in South Australia, which will no doubt bring back some nostalgia for fans as the show returns to Australia once again.

The show will follow the theme of Brain V Brawn for its sixth season. Ten

And while the filming location may be beautiful, the contestants certainly aren't getting any luxuries as they undergo the theme of Brain V Brawn.

Channel 10 released the first look of the season earlier this year, and we can expect to see the strongest and most strategic minds go head-to-head in the harsh Australian outback, as they fight for the winning title of Australian Survivor 2021.

Jonathan LaPaglia has returned to host the new season, with the show to premiere on July 18.