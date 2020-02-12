"Let's go!" Shonee said, probably happy to get away from the tribe that tried to vote her out two nights in a row.
While Shonee wasn't so much a fan of Zach when they first played the game, they'll definitely have to team up to make their stay on the dreaded Exile Beach as bearable as possible.
In the preview for the next episode, Shonee was heard saying “I will not stop until I get revenge,” promising another episode packed with action and backstabbing.
The tribe has been split into an athlete's alliance (Abbey, Lydia, Lee, John, Zach) who Sharn has been voting with, and the Little Rascals (Nick, Harry, Shonee).
Athletes leader Abbey has been gunning to get rid of the person she's perceived as the weakest (Shonee) to keep the team strong, even though supposed challenge beasts Lee and John have both had some wonky moments themselves.
Castaways still on Australian Survivor: All Stars include Abbey, AK, Brooke, David,Flick, Harry, Jacqui, John, Lee, Locky, Lydia, Mat, Moana, Nick, Phoebe, Sharn, Tarzan and Zach.