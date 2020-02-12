Up until the last three minutes of Australian Survivor: All Stars it seemed like Shonee would become the sixth person voted out.

However, after a Tribal Council where it seemed she was the favourite for the boot, Jonathan LaPaglia dropped a bombshell.

Sending jaws to the floor, he revealed “You guys are still gonna go up to vote. But you're not voting to send someone home. Instead, the two people with the highest number of votes will be going to Exile Beach... where their fate will be decided.”

"That's an absolute spanner in the works," said Harry, adding that "another twist means you've got to play differently, especially when there's the chance of people coming back".

Unlike last night, there were no idols in play and JLP began reading through the votes that would decide which two Mokuta members would be changing their postal address to 1 Exile Beach Way.