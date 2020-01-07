The reality TV show will premiere on February 3. Supplied

Shane Gould, who was the oldest contestant to ever win any international form of Survivor at 63, is set to join the class of 2020.

"I’ve studied chimpanzee politics, politics in the jungle and I think I can see quite a lot about how chimpanzees relate," Shane told 10 Daily ahead of her return.

"It’s like some people in my tribe. I’m ready for monkey business.”

Last month fans were sent into a tailspin after the first Australian Survivor: All Stars trailer was released.

The rather dramatic teaser promo begins with Henry Nicholson standing on a cliff.

Fans were quick to jump on social media to express their excitement.

"Best. Ad. Ever," said one fan.

"The hype though!" wrote another.

Another said: "SOOO excited!"

Australian Survivor: All Stars is set to premiere on Monday February 3 at 7:30pm on 10.