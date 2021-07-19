Australian Survivor has delved into what's said to be its most toughest season yet - following the theme of Brains V Brawn.
WATCH BELOW: Australian Survivor 2021 comes to outback Queensland
This season, the strongest and most strategic minds go head-to-head in the harsh Australian outback, as they fight for the winning title of Australian Survivor 2021.
It all takes place in the outback of North West Queensland, with host Jonathan LaPaglia having said that it was much tougher than the seasons that took place in Fiji.
“They were tough conditions. I mean the heat, and distances between locations – we were travelling 3-4 hours every day on unpaved road,” Jonathan told New Idea.
So, to find out who couldn't survive this season, keep scrolling to see every eliminated contestant so far.
Phil was the first to be eliminated from the Brains tribe.
Phil
'Crochet king' Phil was the first to go, leaving the Brains tribe after being voted out by their fellow tribe members.
"ROBBED and GUTTED. I'm not even sure how or why everything happened the way it did," Phil wrote on Instagram upon their exit.
"I've been a fan of the show for as long as I can remember and being a part of it was a dream come true, but I'd be lying if I wasn't extremely disappointed," they added.
"Though I guess if I was going to be the first out, at least it was a crazy twist that had to be used to get rid of me!"