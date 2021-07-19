Australian Survivor has delved into what's said to be its most toughest season yet - following the theme of Brains V Brawn.

This season, the strongest and most strategic minds go head-to-head in the harsh Australian outback, as they fight for the winning title of Australian Survivor 2021.

It all takes place in the outback of North West Queensland, with host Jonathan LaPaglia having said that it was much tougher than the seasons that took place in Fiji.

“They were tough conditions. I mean the heat, and distances between locations – we were travelling 3-4 hours every day on unpaved road,” Jonathan told New Idea.

So, to find out who couldn't survive this season, keep scrolling to see every eliminated contestant so far.