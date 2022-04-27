Leila shattered her knee and was rushed to hospital. Instagram

“Did I? a) throw myself into a mosh pit to get closer to Harry Styles? b) throw myself at a mountain at high speed? c) throw myself down the stairs in a high-heel related accident?” Leila asked her followers.

According to news.com.au, the mum-of-three suffered the shocking injury while skiing.

Fellow media figures were quick to send their well wishes in the comments, including Deborah Knight, who wrote: "Go with the mosh pit yarn I reckon. Poor bugger! Hope you're on the mend."

Today host Karl Stefanovic also commented on the snaps, saying, "Oh no Lala. That's two of my co hosts down with dickyknees. Argh. Get well. X."

Leila joked she had acquired some fancy new "piercings". Instagram

Karl's comment refers to his co-ost Allison Langdon also suffering a knee injury after suffering a mishap in February last year while filming a segment for the show of herself “hydrofoiling” (also known as foil surfing) on the Gold Coast.

Leila quipped back to Karl, "I'm taking this crush on Ally way too far."

Leila was revealed to be the host of Australian Ninja Warrior as part of a major shake-up for season six.

She'll be joined by tennis legend Jim Courier, as well as Will & Woody from KIIS FM's national Drive show.