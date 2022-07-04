Australian Idol is back! Supplied

The show arrived on our shores after becoming a smash hit in the United States.

Singers Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, EGOT Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert all got their start on the series.

The nationwide search is already accepting applications if you think you've got what it takes to see your name in shining lights.

Are you the next Jessica Mauboy? Instagram

Hopeful participants must be between ages 15 to 28, and you can show off your talents from anywhere in the country by sharing a video or performing in front of an Australian Idol producer for the opportunity to audition with the judges.

Seven is yet to announce who the new judges will be, but we're sure they're going to be big names.

The show's last season aired in 2009, which Stan Walker won, and Ten revealed they axed the program because of bad ratings.

Australian Idol's big return was first announced by Seven in October 2020. But it was pushed back due to the pandemic – this is also the first time the channel will take on the series as it was previously run by Ten.

Guy Sebastian found fame on the reality competition. Instagram

When the exciting news went public, a source at Seven told Woman's Day that Guy and Delta Goodrem were being eyed off for a spot on the production.

"Guy and Delta are something of a two-for-one package," said the insider.

"Wherever Delta lands, Guy seems to follow. They look out for each other and they're both positioned to be taking over on the revamped Idol in 2022.

"The original plan would have been to have them on Idol early next year, but the show is made with live audiences, live voting and of course an electrifying live finale… and that can't happen with the strict COVID regulations," added the source.

Apply here to begin your Australian Idol journey.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.