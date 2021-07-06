Ada Nicodemou's book was inspired by her son. Getty/Booktopia

Ada Nicodemou

Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou wrote her very first book about her beloved son Johnas, titled Johnas the International Soccer Star.

“I wanted to write a gift for Johnas to read, as he loves reading so much. He loves books, as well as technology, and this book just came to me really easily," Ada said in a previous chat with New Idea.

Matt Noble has written a number of books over the years. Getty/Hachette

Matt Nable

He's written a few books already, but Still is Matt Nable's latest release, and is an evocative, confronting and page-turning thriller.

The tale is told against the grittiness of the harsh Australian landscape, and is set in Darwin, Summer, 1963.

The actor's other books include Guilt, We Don't Live Here Anymore, and Faces in the Clouds.

Luke Arnold released a two-part fantasy series. Getty/Hachette

Luke Arnold

The Last Smile in Sunder City is a contemporary fantasy, and the debut novel from Luke Arnold.

The actor also recently released the second instalment, Dead Man in a Ditch, and follows the character Fetch Phillips.

Judy Nunn has written several bestsellers. Getty/Dymocks

Judy Nunn

Judy Nunn’s career has included acting, scriptwriting, and then fiction writing.

Her first three novels, The Glitter Game, Centre Stage and Araluen became instant bestsellers, and she went on to release many more, including, Kal, Beneath the Southern Cross, Tiger Men, Elianne, and Khaki Town.

Andy Lee put his comedic talents to good use while writing his book. Getty/Booktopia

Andy Lee

It came as no surprise when comedian Andy Lee decided to release a children's book that falls under the category of - you guessed it - comedy.

Titled Do Not Open This Book, the successful series has sold over one million copies worldwide and has been translated into over 35 languages.

Peter Helliar released his first children's book in 2017. Getty/Dymocks

Peter Helliar

In his first ever kids’ book, Australian comedian Peter Helliar takes young readers on a hilarious time-travel adventure in Frankie Fish and The Sonic Suitcase.

Kate Ritchie's book was written about her daughter. Getty/Big W

Kate Ritchie

Actress and radio host Kate Ritchie made her debut into the written world with her own picture book, I Just Couldn't Wait to Meet You.

The book was inspired by her joy and excitement at anticipating her first and only daughter Mae’s arrival.

Dave Hughes and Holly Ife released their book Excuse Me! in 2017. Getty/Booktopia

Dave Hughes and Holly Ife

Dave Hughes and his wife Holly Ife teamed up to release their book, Excuse Me!, with the main character Martha May inspired by Dave’s friend and radio co-host–Kate Langbroek.

Isla Fisher's book was inspired by her children. Getty/Allen & Unwin

Isla Fisher

An A-list actress, mother, comedian and also writer, Isla Fisher released her book for her children, as a reminder of all the fun they have at bedtime reading books and sharing stories.

Marge In Charge follows the story of Marge - a babysitter that likes to bend the rules a little.

Tara Moss has written several crime-fiction novels. Getty/Echo Publishing

Tara Moss

Model turned crime-writer, Tara Moss certainly knows how to keep people on their edge of their seats, with books like The Blood Countess, The War Widow, and Dead Man Switch.

Since 1999, Tara has written 11 bestselling books, published in 19 countries and 13 languages, including the Mak Vanderwall crime fiction series and the Pandora English paranormal series.

Rebel Wilson released Bogan Pride in 2008, and it was turned into a six-part series. Getty/Booktopia

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson created and wrote the musical comedy series Bogan Pride, which was picked up for six episodes by SBS One.

The story revolves around Jennie Cragg and her quest to win $10,000 in a local dance battle for her mother's stomach stapling operation.

Brendan Cowell announced his second novel, Plum. Getty/Booktopia

Brendan Cowell

Director and actor Brendan Cowell recently announced Plum, and took to Instagram to share news of his second novel.

"My second novel ‘Plum’ is out in a few months. If you’re as pumped as I, @booktopiabooks is open for advanced copies," Brendan said.

"Cannot wait to share this story with you. How good is the cover? #plumthebook #concussion #poetry #australianfiction #readingissexy 🏉🛎💪🏿🎤🎟"

