A NSW woman has faced a public shaming after being outed by a car cleaning company after she asked them to clean the dirtiest car they have ever seen.

The woman, who has been kept anonymous, has been slammed after images of her filthy car were uploaded to Facebook by a cleaner who spent seven hours restoring it to its former glory.

"Usually we like to only share "after" photos but this one was too funky not to share," Proline Automotive in Springwood, New South Wales posted on Facebook after the woman left her Mazda with them and asked for them to take care of the "carnage".

"Seats and carpets were shampooed then extracted for multiple passes to remove sticky substances, deep stains and unpleasant odours.

"Unfortunately the remaining marks on the seats were caused by baby seats and are irreversible. We always recommend to people who have just purchased a new vehicle to place a towel under baby seats to avoid this type of damage if child seat safety guidelines approve this," they added.