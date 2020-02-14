"Usually we like to only share 'after' photos but this one was too funky not to share," they shared.
"Seats and carpets were shampooed then extracted for multiple passes to remove sticky substances, deep stains and unpleasant odours.
"Unfortunately the remaining marks on the seats were caused by baby seats and are irreversible. We always recommend to people who have just purchased a new vehicle to place a towel under baby seats to avoid this type of damage if child seat safety guidelines approve this," they added.
The filthy car
The floor was covered in lolly sticks and mess
This filthy water came from cleaning the car
Social media users were shocked by the state of the feral vehicle and commented on the page.
"I know we shouldn't judge but I'm certainly glad I was never offered a lift in this car. It is beyond my comprehension how anyone could let it get that bad and then continue to drive it," one woman said.
"No offence but that really is disgusting... absolutely horrible how some people treat their car," said another.
A third added: "I'd hate to see their house if this is the car."
The company did an amazing job cleaning out the filth
They recommend people use a towel underneath baby seats to prevent marks like these