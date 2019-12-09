Upon arrival, it's alleged the young girl spat in the face of a police officer.
The girl has been charged with wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, going armed as so to cause fear, possession of a knife and serious assault of a police officer by spitting.
She was also charged with two counts of stealing following alleged shoplifting incidents.
Aussie horror: 12-year-old girl arrested over stabbing frenzy
A 12-year-old girl has been charged after she allegedly went on a “stabbing frenzy” in Cairns.
7News reports the schoolgirl was detained in police custody on Sunday afternoon after the incident that occurred outside Cairns Central Shopping Centre on McLeod Street.
It is understood that the young girl “became aggressive towards a group of girls known to her” and produced a knife and chased the girls into a surf wear store.
Police have confirmed that one 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the arm, while another 47-year-old woman was hurt while trying to intervene. Both have been treated for non-life threatening injuries.
