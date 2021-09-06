After celebrity chef Matt Moran introduced the pair in 2012, Asher and Vincent tied the knot in April 2014 in a private ceremony on Fiji’s Turtle Island Instagram

Vincent is best known for his award-winning portraits of celebrities such as acting legend Heath Ledger, director Baz Luhrmann and Brandon Walters.

The pair met came into each other's orbit in 2012 when Vincent saw Asher on TV and asked his friend, celebrity chef Matt Moran, if he knew the actress because he wanted to paint her.

Asher later agreed to the meeting, but it never eventuated as Vincent was running late.

But as luck would have it, they happened to bump into each other in the street as Asher was leaving.

Asher and Vincent, an Archibald Prize-winning artist, share six-year-old son Valentino and Luca, 11, from his previous marriage. Instagram

"I was walking towards him and I absolutely felt connected on a level I'd never felt connected to anybody in my life," she said.

Asher and Vincent struck up a romance and tied the knot in April 2014 in a private ceremony on Fiji’s Turtle Island to an audience of just Luca, who was four at the time.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star gushed over her Archibald Prize-winning husband in an interview with WHO, where she revealed how they balance parenthood and careers.

"It is a juggle, I can't lie about that, but my partner Vincent and I just make it work," she said.

"We make choices about how things are going to work, project to project, and how we can put the children first. Everything else can fall in around that."

Vincent said he and Asher "both know their strengths" in the relationship. Getty

In 2019, the Irish-Italian artist opened up about his marriage with the Offspring actress.

The 43-year-old revealed to Stellar Magazine how the pair "both know their strengths" in the relationship.

"I appreciate the way she always looks out for me," Vincent said of his wife.

"She never forgets anything. She is extremely organised while I'm the opposite...I never document or plan anything, I fly by the seat of my pants most of the time."

During Melbourne's four-month lockdown last year, Asher revealed her family doesn't spend much time apart. Getty

During Melbourne's four-month lockdown last year, Asher revealed to Marie Claire that their family-of-four doesn't often spend time apart.

"After a few years together, we realised what works best for us as a couple is to be together 24/7," she said.

"We’re a very tight-knit family. There’s not a lot of separation, unless I’m working."

Asher marveled at how hands-on Vincent is with their kids, and shared a sweet story about fixing Luca's lamp which was accidentally broken by his little brother.

Asher marveled at how hands-on Vincent is with their kids. Getty

“Instead of painting, he’s spent the past 48 hours re-claying and gluing the shattered lamp back together. How many dads would do that?” she said.

Asher, who plays grieving mum Heather on Nine Perfect Strangers, opened up to WHO last month about what's next for her.

"There are a few possibilities I’m looking at for the end of the year, but for now I’m just hanging out at home and enjoying the extra time with my family. And trying to get the kids off to school, when they are able to go!" she said.

In 2018, three years after giving birth to Valentino, Asher revealed that she doesn't see another pregnancy on the horizon.

"I'm not thinking about it at the moment," she said.

"If I were thinking about it, I might get stressed [because] I'm 44. It's not impossible, but it would take up a lot of time.

"Life is full in all the ways I want it to be. I'm happy with everything the way it is."

In 2018, three years after giving birth to Valentino, Asher revealed that she doesn't see another pregnancy on the horizon. Instagram

Before meeting Vincent, Asher was married to actor-musician Jay Bowen, who she starred alongside on the 2005 production of Cyrano de Bergerac.

The pair dated for two years until they tied the knot in 2007. But after five years of marriage, the pair got divorced.

The two are said to “still be good mates” who “[moved] on in full support of each other”.