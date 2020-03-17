Ash gave Gawndy a pair of hospital-grade gloves, a blindfold and a box for what he thought was just a mystery box challenge.

Inside the box was Ash's pregnancy test, which he sniffed to work out what it was.

"It smells like nothing. I can't smell anything on that," Gawndy said, before somehow guessing it was a pregnancy test.

"I'm pregnant!" Ash then screamed.

"What, are you serious?! Congratulations... That explains all the moods," Gawndy replied.

"The DAY of CONCEPTION! Baby Ferne due September. ——> SWIPE RIGHT!" she captioned a photo of herself with boyfriend Pete Fern, and an image of the scan on the next slide.

"Baking away nicely, Mother sick as a dog but getting on with it, Father putting up with mood swings well, have retired pram and cot shopping for the moment cos that was WAY too confusing. Where to next?! Antenatal classes?

We are over the moon and taking it all in our stride.

With love xx"