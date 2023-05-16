Ash's pregnancy announcement post. Instagram

While she remained tight-lipped on much about her motherhood journey, she did speak on the type of messages she will teach her child.

"It's about having fun, it's about daring to dream big, chasing after your dreams and not being afraid to be yourself. That's a message that I've always tried to teach any young kid," she shared.

She also attested to the support system she has in her own mother and mother in law, telling Mark it's about the community you raise your child in. She says she will take her learnings as an aunt into motherhood.

Ash remains busy as the ambassador of Australian Made. Instagram

Ash also remained firm when asked about returning to tennis. Happily retired, she is ready to focus on this new chapter of her life. One of which includes acting as the ambassador for Australian Made.

As a proud Aussie, she proclaimed the 'iconic' Australian Made logo means you'll be getting a product made by the very best hands.

Cutting back to the Sunrise studio after their interview, co-host Natalie Barr made the comment to Mark, "She batted you back a bit with the baby questions."

"I actually like that about Ash. There are lines and she won't cross them. And she does them in such a nice way," he replied.

Koshie jumped in with his own theory, however.

"She was very firm about the gender. And maybe a bit too firm. I think she might know," he said.