Josie is the Barty clan’s rock, and Ash’s dad Robert is right by her side. Getty

Credited as Ash’s secret weapon in the lead-up to this year’s Australian Open final, Josie spent the entire tournament cooking Ash’s favourite meals – including the family’s famous chicken curry!

“It was like being at home, which is probably why Ash was so relaxed and focused throughout the entire tournament,” says the friend.

As Ash proudly stood on centre court, the first Australian to win the Open in 44 years, tears came fast as she paid tribute to Josie and Robert, thanking them for the many sacrifices they’ve made over the years.

“My mum and dad mean everything to me,” she told the crowd. “They taught the values I stand by in my life. They raised me to be the woman I am today, and I’m incredibly proud to be their daughter.”

Like many sporting families, Josie and Robert juggled full-time jobs while ferrying their children to each tournament.

“They never let home life be just about Ash – they’re very proud of all three daughters, Ash and her two older sisters, Ali and Sara,” says the friend.

“They also adore Ash’s fiancé, Garry [Kissick], and can’t wait for them to get married. Josie loves being a grandma, too, and is looking forward to having a little Ash running around one day soon!”

Ash, 26, remains tight-lipped about her future. Getty

Aside from hinting that she’ll be writing her memoirs, Ash, 26, remains tight-lipped about her future.

It’s been suggested that the former world number one might take up professional golf. If she does, she’ll be following in her parents’ footsteps.

“Josie and Robert were both state reps in golf – they’ll be first in line to caddy, given the opportunity.

“Whatever comes next, one thing is for sure – mum’s chicken curry is never too far away!”

