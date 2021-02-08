Baby Archie and Meghan Markle. Getty

Indeed even Robert Lacey, royal author and script consultant to The Crown, says in his latest book: “Who knows what can happen in an age of terrorist attacks and global pandemics? Six and seven could well get promoted to three and four, or higher.”

Our source explains that Meghan plans on ensuring Archie’s all clued-up on his royal side of the family – just in case.

“If the unthinkable did happen and Archie was required to return to England and fulfil a destiny no-one would’ve expected for him, a side of Meghan would be thrilled,” says the source.

“She’d get the rank and power that she always wanted – mum to a king, or even if he was just higher up in succession, it would give her the status she never had as merely Harry’s wife. Meghan is nothing if not prepared, and she’ll ensure Archie learns all his etiquette lessons just in case the prodigal son ever needs to return.”

Meghan is said to love the English accent and wants Archie to have one. Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

We’re told that as part of Archie’s upbringing, he’s being read English literature – and Meghan encourages Harry to do most of it.

“She loves the English accent and wants Archie to have one,” a source says. “She thinks it’s more regal. When he’s a little older she’s asked Harry to educate him on British kings and queens of the past, royal protocols and traditions. At the least, she doesn’t want the snobs in the palace looking down on Archie if he ever returns with a strong American accent and little understanding of his UK relatives.”