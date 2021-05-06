Harry and Meghan introduced Archie to the world on May 9th 2019, two days after he was born. Instagram | Dominic Lipinski

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈" the tribute read.

The post was soon flooded with comments from royal fans who offered very mixed reactions to the tribute.

"Awww" wrote one touched user; while another added, "Happy Birthday Archie".

But others just couldn't help but point out the glaring elephant in the room: "No updated pics to use", a user penned.

Some commentators, however, proudly waved their Team Sussex flags, a fan writing, "Please no snide comments against Meghan here. This post is all about Archie. Positive vibes only. 🙏🏽"

The Queen and Archie's first meeting delighted royal fans everywhere. Instagram | Chris Allerton

While pictures of Archie are scarce these days, back when Harry and Meghan were still part of the royal family, we used to be inundated with sweet snaps of the young-in.

The first photo-op we were privy to was on May 9th 2019 when two-day old Archie made his royal debut into the world. Prince Harry beamed as he cradled his son in his arms and the world collectively cooed over the newest addition to the royal family.

That same day, the newborn met his great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, and great-grandfather, Prince Philip, for the very first time. The special moment was captured at Windsor castle; the Queen and the late Prince Philip beamed at their great-grandchild, looking as proud as ever.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also present for the sweet introduction.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl this time! Instagram

Now, one of the latest photos we have of Archie is from Meghan and Harry's pregnancy announcement shoot with their friend Misan Harriman.

The Sussexes delighted the world when they revealed they were expecting their second child, later telling Oprah it is to be a girl, on February 15th 2021.

The couple broke the news via a sweet photo released to Misan's Instagram page. Later, on International Women's Day, on the 8th March 2021, another photo from the same shoot was released. This time, with Archie.

Meghan and Harry cuddled into their son as his head lay on his mum's shoulder, looking very cosy indeed in an oversized jumper!

Hopefully we'll get another photo of the little one, along with his sister-to-be, very soon!

