Archie turns two! Archewell

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday.

"Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service - all through the goodness of your hearts.

"You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful," the Duke and Duchess said in a statement.

Since his birth in May 2019, we have only seen Archie a handful of times.

A photo of Archie snuggling into his mum was released on International Women's Day. Instagram | Misan Harriman

One of the best glimpses of the rapidly growing tot came during Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's earth-shattering tell-all interview with Oprah in March.

While the wide-ranging chat delved deep into heartbreaking topics like the palaces' troubling concerns over Archie's skin colour, Duchess Meghan's mental health battle and Prince Harry and older brother Prince William's fraught relationship - there was some light amongst the darkness in the form of Harry and Meghan's son Archie and the fact he's set to become a big brother to a baby sister in a few months' time.

We got to see Archie running along the beach in sweet home footage during the Sussexes interview with Oprah. CBS

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shared a snippet of never-before-seen footage of their son running on the beach before detailing the joy they had found not only as parents but from their new life in.

"This year has been crazy for everybody. But to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs or have a hike or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry reflected of the grounding impact his son has on him and their low-key lifestyle in Santa Barbara.

Happy Birthday Archie! Getty

"The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young.

"I can see him on the back and he's got his arms out and he's going 'Woooo!' Chatting, chatting, chatting, and he's going, Palm tree! house!" and all this stuff," he added of the sweet way he bonds with his son.

Happy second birthday, Archie.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.