Former NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso quit the show, but not everyone was sad to see her go. Channel Seven

“Yeah, she was a special type of person,” House Husbands actor Firass told Candice back at camp HQ.

Former ironwoman Candice appeared to hold a similarly low view of Arabella, adding, “ I don’t trust someone with six names, I’m sorry.”

Firass agreed, commenting: “She almost didn’t want to open her mouth in case a skeleton or a bone came out of her mouth.”

Back at camp, Firass Dirani (left) and Candice Warner (right) were busted bad-mouthing Arabella. Channel Seven

Arabella quit the show after an intense grilling by SAS Australia’s directing staff about the lies she’s told, but in a piece-to-camera tried to justify her actions.

“People will – they’re going to judge me no matter what but they haven’t lived my life. They don’t know the extent of the things I’ve been through,” Arabella said.

“I’ve had to survive, I’ve had to make mistakes along the way to realise, ‘OK well, you know what, you can’t do that in life but it is what it is. I can’t take it back, it’s just a matter of moving forward now.’”

Firass got under the skin of the directing staff, resulting in his fellow recruits forced to run laps. Channel Seven

Meanwhile, Arabella wasn’t the only high-profile recruit to voluntarily withdraw this episode.

After an insubordinate Firass talked back to his superiors, the rest of the recruits were forced to run laps up a mountain while the actor watched on.

The physical exertion was too much for convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby who handed in her armband, claiming she couldn’t run another step.

Out of 17 recruits, Schapelle and Arabella’s exits make a total of three people who have quit in the first two episodes of the show, following Roxy Jacenko’s departure in the premiere.