Former NRL wag Arabella Del Busso (pictured) is one of the more surprising stars set to take part in the upcoming Channel 7 military-style reality show, SAS Australia. Instagram

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Arabella said she signed on to SAS to change people’s perception of her, which she believes is that she is a “con artist”, “catfish” and a “psycho”.

“What have I got to lose? In all honesty, I just want Australia to know and see me as the person that I actually am and to prove, not just to everyone but to myself, that no matter what happens in life, I am strong and I am resilient,” Arabella said.

“I have got a good heart and it has hurt me because I know that I am far from an evil person. It was just unfortunate that my relationship was in the public eye. I want people to know that I am human and that we all make mistakes.”

A promo shot of Arabella for the upcoming reality show, SAS Australia. Instagram/Seven

Also in the interview, Arabella referred to her reported pregnancy scandals, which she claims only one of which was “fake”, while the other two were not.

Reflecting on her relationship with Josh at the time of the “pregnancies”, Arabella said the pair were at their “wits end”, adding she didn’t know what to do.

She also gave insight into her painful childhood when she told the publication she wants to find love, settle down and have a family – something she allegedly never had growing up.

Arabella (right) was previously romantically involved with West Tigers’ Josh Reynolds (left). Instagram

“I didn’t have that as a child so I want to give my kids something that I never had in life,” she said.

Arabella has joined a growing list of celebrities who have been confirmed to appear on the military-style show, including Schapelle Corby and publicist Roxy Jacenko.

Celebrities will endure brutal sleep deprivation tasks, interrogation techniques and physical challenges as part of a gruelling course led by elite ex-Special Forces soldiers.

SAS Australia premieres Monday, October 19 at 7.30pm on Channel 7.