Arabella Del Busso (right) was linked to NRL player Josh Reynolds (left) Instagram

Arabella shot to notoriety when was accused of lying to Josh by faking pregnancies and miscarriages following dalliances with the NRL player after they met on Instagram in 2018.

Following their first tryst, the SAS Australia contestant claimed she was pregnant with twins and although Josh wasn’t initially enthusiastic about having children with a woman he just met, he reportedly changed his tune and was looking forward to becoming a father.

Arabella was accused of faking her pregnancy. Instagram

Then, at 19 weeks, Arabella claimed she had a miscarriage and Josh was left heartbroken.

“At that stage I was so into this whole relationship/baby thing. I was hurting so much. It broke me,” Josh told 60 Minutes.

“It was the most exciting time of my life and I had feelings for this girl.”

In March 2019, Arabella again claimed she was pregnant again with the pair’s child. Weeks later, she claimed she miscarried once again.

Three months later, Arabella told Josh she was pregnant again and sent him 12-week ultrasound scans. Alarm bells were raised when Josh’s friends told him they were “not a proper scan” and Arabella refused to let him attend any doctor appointments.

In an eye-opening 60 Minutes interview, Arabella was asked outright whether she lied about her pregnancies and miscarriages. Channel Nine

Also speaking to 60 Minutes, Arabella told her side of the story.

In the interview, Arabella was asked outright by reporter Tom Steinfort whether she had lied about getting pregnant.

“I'm denying those claims,” she responded.

Further pressing her for answers, Tom asked: “Is that a no?” Arabella replied, “I didn’t say that.”

When asked if the ultrasound scan belonged to her, Arabella revealed: “No... [I did it] because I was being spiteful.”