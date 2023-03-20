Method:

1. To make pastry, process flours, sugar, custard powder and butter in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add egg. Process until combined. Transfer to a lightly floured bench. Shape into a flat disc. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour, or until firm.

2. Roll out pastry between two sheets of baking paper to form a 30cm circle. Lift paper onto an oven tray. Discard top layer of paper.

3. To make filling, cut plums in half. Discard stones. Cut into wedges. Place in a bowl with apple, sugar and combined cornflour and cinnamon. Mix well.

4. Spoon filling into the centre of pastry, leaving about a 4cm border. Using paper as a guide, fold pastry over filling to partially enclose. Brush pastry with water. Sprinkle with extra sugar.

5. Cook in a hot oven (200C) for 20 minutes. Reduce oven to moderate (180C). Cook for a further 15 minutes, or until pastry is golden.

6. Serve warm tart with cream.