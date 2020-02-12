BREAKING: Horror as Brisbane school teacher 'tied to chair' before being 'killed by semi trailer'
Police are asking for public assistance
Police are appealing to the public for information after a teacher from an exclusive Brisbane private school was tied to a chair on a rural property, before he was killed by a truck on the M1. A man and a woman have been charged over the shocking incident.
Police say teacher Anthony Stott, 43, of Fortitude Valley, was bound at a Round Mountain, NSW, property before being fatally struck by a semi south of Tweed Heads.
WATCH: Mystery surrounds school teacher's shocking death
The teacher, who worked at St Peters Lutheran College Springfield, and was described by the school in a statement as ‘popular and well regarded’ was last seen on security camera when he flew into Brisbane from Sydney.
The victim’s silver BMW was located on the Pacific Highway at 2am on Monday.
The arrested couple, 38, and 46, have been charged with detaining a person in company with intent to obtain financial advantage, and have been refused bail.
‘We want to further about what happened and the circumstances around Mr Scott’s death,’ said a police spokesperson.
Last vision of the victim Anthony Stott released by QLD police
Channel 7
‘Anthony had only just returned to the country from a trip in Peru, landing in Sydney earlier last week, then at Brisbane Domestic Airport on Sunday afternoon.
‘We have recovered his vehicle, which was located abandoned near the scene on the M1 about 2am on Monday morning.
‘We want to speak with anyone on the NSW Far North Coast or across the border in Queensland who may have had dealings with or had spoken with him since Sunday 9 February.
‘We’re also wanting to speak with anyone who may have seen his vehicle on Sunday afternoon– a silver BMW with NSW registration ANL 72Y.
‘Piecing together his movements in the 24-hours prior to his death is crucial and I urge anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers.’