Police say teacher Anthony Stott, 43, of Fortitude Valley , was bound at a Round Mountain , NSW, property before being fatally struck by a semi south of Tweed Heads.

Police are appealing to the public for information after a teacher from an exclusive Brisbane private school was tied to a chair on a rural property, before he was killed by a truck on the M1. A man and a woman have been charged over the shocking incident.

The teacher, who worked at St Peters Lutheran College Springfield, and was described by the school in a statement as ‘popular and well regarded’ was last seen on security camera when he flew into Brisbane from Sydney.

The victim’s silver BMW was located on the Pacific Highway at 2am on Monday.

The arrested couple, 38, and 46, have been charged with detaining a person in company with intent to obtain financial advantage, and have been refused bail.

‘We want to further about what happened and the circumstances around Mr Scott’s death,’ said a police spokesperson.