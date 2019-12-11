-
Anthony Callea shocks with confronting Botox photos
The former Australian Idol star overshares again
Exhibitionist Anthony Callea has done it again – this time posing graphic photos of his latest Botox treatment.
The former Australian Idol star, 36, posted the images on Instagram with gratuitous plus for his doctor, leading to questions about whether an arrangement for publicity was involved.
'It's official. Test results are in and I'm way too smart for my own good, so botox-ing my brains,' Anthony wrote.
'It's my birthday week and let's face it (pun totally intended) I can't be looking my age of 28.
'So, a little refresher, or as I like to call it, a little ''dental work'' had to be done!'
Anthony Callea / Instagram
Anthony, who turns 37 next week, has never been shy about revealing the truth behind his youthful visage.
'It's called Botox, it's called fillers, it's called laser,' he told Hit 105 FM. 'I've got a good doctor in Melbourne, he looks after me!'
This isn’t the first time that Anthony has overshared. He earlier this year gave fans a raw glimpse into his Balinese holiday – posting a full nude Instagram from Nusa Dua Beach.
Anthony Callea / Instagram
Clearly having a good time, the star captioned the image, ‘MORNING HANGOVER COFFEE AND EGGS SUNNY SIDE UP ☀️☕️🍳.’
While some fans loved the image, one raged that she was going to ‘report the post for inappropriate content.’
Among those who found it amusing was comedian Dave Hughes, who wrote, 'You realise I’m in a relationship!’.