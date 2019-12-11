Anthony Callea / Instagram

Anthony, who turns 37 next week, has never been shy about revealing the truth behind his youthful visage.

'It's called Botox, it's called fillers, it's called laser,' he told Hit 105 FM. 'I've got a good doctor in Melbourne, he looks after me!'

This isn’t the first time that Anthony has overshared. He earlier this year gave fans a raw glimpse into his Balinese holiday – posting a full nude Instagram from Nusa Dua Beach.

Anthony Callea / Instagram

Clearly having a good time, the star captioned the image, ‘MORNING HANGOVER COFFEE AND EGGS SUNNY SIDE UP ☀️☕️🍳.’

While some fans loved the image, one raged that she was going to ‘report the post for inappropriate content.’

Among those who found it amusing was comedian Dave Hughes, who wrote, 'You realise I’m in a relationship!’.