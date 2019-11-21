Getty

Now it’s believed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may ditch Royal Family festivities.

Royal Central desk editor Lydia Starbuck revealed: "Do we know whether William and Kate are going to be there? Has that been confirmed or denied? They haven’t always gone, like in 2012 when Kate was expecting George.



"They spent Christmas with her mum and dad. Or when Charlotte was tiny, we had those pictures of them walking to Church together with George.



"So it’s fairly normal for the younger generation to go and spend Christmas elsewhere."



William and Kate have chosen to spend multiple Christmases away from Sandringham, often spending time with Middleton's family in Buckbury.

