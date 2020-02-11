American actress Anna Faris has given fans a glimpse of her dazzling yellow diamond engagement ring, while recording an episode of her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified. Getty

Jason later replied: “Hey BFF this was so much fun. Thanks for having me. Love you.”

The Scary Movie star also shared several other snaps from her meet and greet with Jason, which included pics of the two of them as they conducted their candid conversations.

While enthusiastic fans took to Instagram to comment on Anna’s new “best friend”, eagle-eyed peeps were seemingly distracted by her huge canary yellow diamond ring.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 43-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing the rock while standing next to her podcast guest, Jason Biggs. Instagram

“It’ll be a great episode! (Curious about the wedding ring?)” one fan wrote.

“But who gave you the ring?” another person stated.

A third person added: “That ring is a beast!”

While many enthusiastic fans took to Instagram to comment on Anna’s new “best friend”, other eagle-eyed peeps were seemingly distracted by her huge canary yellow diamond ring. Getty

Anna, who is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, hasn’t been too vocal about her engagement and is rarely captured wearing the dazzling gem-stoned ring.

Despite being caught wearing the ring on Monday, it’s not the first time the Mom star has been photographed up close with the ring on her finger.

Fans were seemingly dazzled by the rock, when she recently wore it on while appearing as a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show.