Angie and Carlin met on The Bachelorette. Ten

"Well, I'm gonna attract people that I don't really like because I don't like being 48 kilos and drinking too much and having to look like a doll all the time," Angie said. "I'm going to end up with Carlin, and look how swimmingly that turns out. I don't want to attract that sh*t. I want to look like this and attract a really nice human."

She continued: "And look at that for example. And no offence to him. I'm sure you know, he's a great partner to a Barbie doll but not for this guy."

Yvie then brought up Carlin's, what she deemed, "expectation" for things to look a certain way.

Angie and Carlin announced they had split in July 2020. Ten

"I mean not even you… he wouldn't even get an ugly dog," Yvie said.

"I know. Oh my god, he would not even get an ugly dog," the Dancing With The Stars star chimed in. "I said I wanted a three legged dog, like a rescue and he was like… ‘I want an aesthetically pleasing dog. We are not getting a dog like that.’ We had a huge fight. And I was like... 'What if our children are going to be ugly? Are you going to not want to have them?'," Angie added, before wishing her ex all the best.

Carlin was crowned the winner of The Bachelorette in November 2019, but he and Angie officially announced their split in July 2020.

Following their breakup, Angie told The Kyle & Jackie O Show that she found Carlin's "very religious" values quite confronting.

"He was very religious and had all these ideas that I should be a certain way when I wasn't,' she said, adding that she wanted to be loved for her authentic self.

