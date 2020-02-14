Sources allege to the National Enquirerthat Brad’s long-awaited visit to see son Maddox clashed with the same day he was expected at the BAFTAs to pick up his award, and it was supposedly Angelina's fault.
“Brad was given hardly any notice in terms of when he could see Maddox,” an insider spilled to the publication.
“Originally, Angie scheduled it for the same day as the Oscars to create another conflict for Brad, but she switched it at the last minute because she didn’t want him coming to the UK which she considers her territory,” they added.
As Brad was desperate to reconnect with Maddox who he has been estranged from since their fight in 2016, when Brad allegedly became troublesome after one drink too many.
According to the source, it was a highly emotional meeting.
“But Brad’s devastated that Angie makes him go through hell to see his own kids!”
Brad and Angelina’s reps declined to comment on the insider’s claims.
The report follows similar claims in US magazine In Touch.
‘Brad fully intended to go to the BAFTAs but at the last minute he learned that his son Maddox was back in LA from college,” a source spilled to In Touch.
‘So Brad prioritised things and stayed in town to see him and work more on their relationship,’ they added.
According to the insider, Brad was really glad he did. ‘They spent quality one-on-one time together and in the end, Maddox finally forgave his dad.’
Maddox and Brad’s relationship broke down in 2016. As a consequence, the two did not speak for years and Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie entered a bitter custody war.
Brad's life has moved on since splitting from Angelina - winning an Oscar and reconnecting with Jennifer - two developments that are said to have annoyed his ex wife.