Amid their bitter custody war, Angelina Jolie is reportedly making life hell for her ex Brad Pitt when he want to see his kids. This comes amid reports that Angelina is incensed by Brad's reconnection with his ex, Jennifer Aniston.

Sources allege to the National Enquirer that Brad’s long-awaited visit to see son Maddox clashed with the same day he was expected at the BAFTAs to pick up his award, and it was supposedly Angelina's fault.

WATCH: Brad Pitt dedicates Oscar to his kids as he wins Best Supporting Actor Award