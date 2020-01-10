Jennifer and Brad are reported to be back together Getty

According to the insider Ange is seething that Brad is friends again with his ex wife Jennifer Aniston and seeing them together is making her ill.

‘She hates that they’re friends again, and hearing how flirtatious they’ve gotten has driven her to distraction,’ the insider spills.

The source also claims that the actress is busying herself to prepare to fight for full custody of their six children again.

Angelina Jolie has not commented on Globe’s claims.

Angelina has her hands full with the kids Getty

As rumours went into overdrive that former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reconciled following their very public reunion at the Golden Globes, sources tell US publication In Touch that Brad has shocked his former wife with a proposal.

According to the insiders, Brad presented Jen with a $1.2million sparkler before asking for her hand in marriage once again.

‘They’ve gotten so much closer in recent months. They’ve fallen in love all over again,' the source spills.

Brad is on top of the world right now Getty

The publication claims that Brad wanted to make it official, so he took a leap of faith and Jen was delighted.

‘She said yes! She never expected him to propose and Brad wasn’t sure if she was going to say yes, but he had to do it,’ says the source.

‘It’s like they are destined to be together. Everyone has said it for years and now they believe it too.’

But the couple kept their announcement low key and according to the source told Brad’s mum Jane, who has always had a close relationship with Jen, even when he was married to Angelina.