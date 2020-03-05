Ange has seen her ex Brad Pitt return to Jennifer Aniston Getty

“The money she gets from Brad evaporates as soon as she gets it,” claims the source.

“Much of her net worth is tied up in pensions and investments. If things don’t improve, she may have to hit up her dad for a loan — and that will be very awkward.”

Not only that, the allegedly cash-poor mother-of-six is reportedly lonely and isolated.

“Aside from her kids, she hasn’t really spoken to anyone in weeks – Angie is almost in isolation at her house in LA. Her world is very lonely,” another source tells Life & Style.

And now her kids are getting older, they’re at a stage that they want to do their own things so Angie is left to her own company most of the time.

Angelina's life is filled with her children since Brad departed Getty

According to the insider she spends most night “eating a bland meal alone at home, reading a script.”

Angelina Jolie has not responded to the claims published this week by Globe and Life & Style.