Angelina Jolie hits rock bottom: Dumped, down and desperate
The actress is facing a new world, according to two US reports
As her Hollywood spotlight starts to fade and a custody battle with Brad Pitt drags on, Angelina Jolie is apparently “living in isolation” and is down on her luck.
The actress, who was once fighting off multi-million dollars roles and was the cover of every magazine, is now reorienting herself to a new phase of life. And that includes tightening her belt and getting used to not being the centre of attention.
“There are invoices flying in from every direction, and Angie’s finding it overwhelming right now,” an insider sensationally told Globe.
According to the source, the 44-year-old is feeling the pinch due to a “huge mortgage, pricey around-the-clock security, six-figure legal bills and sky-high tabs for private planes and home-schooling.
Ange has seen her ex Brad Pitt return to Jennifer Aniston
“The money she gets from Brad evaporates as soon as she gets it,” claims the source.
“Much of her net worth is tied up in pensions and investments. If things don’t improve, she may have to hit up her dad for a loan — and that will be very awkward.”
Not only that, the allegedly cash-poor mother-of-six is reportedly lonely and isolated.
“Aside from her kids, she hasn’t really spoken to anyone in weeks – Angie is almost in isolation at her house in LA. Her world is very lonely,” another source tells Life & Style.
And now her kids are getting older, they’re at a stage that they want to do their own things so Angie is left to her own company most of the time.
Angelina's life is filled with her children since Brad departed
According to the insider she spends most night “eating a bland meal alone at home, reading a script.”
Angelina Jolie has not responded to the claims published this week by Globe and Life & Style.