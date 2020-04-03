Angelina Jolie is rumoured to have issued Brada a cruel ultimatum saying: ‘dump Jen or lose custody of the kids!’ Getty

The insider then alleged that Ange may want a bigger settlement, which they speculated could run in excess of $100 million.

And Brad is not too happy, with the source claiming that the Hollywood actor has referred the drama as his “never-ending nightmare he can’t wake up from”.

“It’s nearly four years later and Angie is still trying to control him,” the source said.

To make matters worse, Ange is angry that he’s back together with her arch nemesis.

According to the source, Angie can’t stand Jen and is convinced that she’s only back with Brad to taunt him.

Her lawyers will be grilling Jen about “everything from Brad’s interaction with his kids, things he’s said about Angie, the other women he’s been seeing and what the exact nature of her relationship with Brad is now,” another insider reportedly claimed to GLOBE.

“Angie means to embarrass and humiliate Jen. She’ll be in the room too, taking pleasure in making Jen squirm!” the source said.