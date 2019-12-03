Andy dares to bare all, despite the cold conditions Instagram

The gorgeous couple went public with their relationship in January 2015 after meeting while Bec was waitressing part-time to cover uni costs.

Rumours were rife earlier this year that Andy - who's best known as one half of radio duo Hamish and Andy - had proposed to Rebecca while the pair were on holiday in Spain's Balearic Islands.

The longterm couple are yet to tie the knot Instagram

Bec sparked rumours after she posed for a holiday snap where she appeared to be hiding her ring finger.

Fans were quick to comment and as well as leaving ring emojis, one wrote under the selfie: "I thought it was an engagement shot but your finger was out of view!"



Another said: "Perfect time for a [proposal], maybe?"

However the couple are yet to announce an engagement.

Andy was in hospital earlier this year for surgery on his rectum Instagram

Andy's naked snap comes after he opened up about his health battles earlier this year.

The 38-year-old comedian told Today host Tom Steinfort in June that he has been in and out of the hospital due to problems with his rectum, and undergone two bouts of surgery in recent months.