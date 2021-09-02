"Our Pa, 94, was an inspirational man for many who were lucky enough to know him." Instagram

In the post, Andy shared memories of him and his grandfather at the farm, and used it as a reminder to shift his perspective in life.

"Here I am moaning about not being able to go and eat out or go to the pub. That stuff really doesn’t matter that much," Andy wrote.

"I’d give it all up forever for the chance to say goodbye to him and be there with the family. A little reminder to reach out to those you love and tell them just that. Rest In Peace Pa. you deserve it!"

Andy received messages of support from his MasterChef co-stars. Ten

Andy's fellow co-stars and MasterChef judges both took turns to send their love and support during this time, and commented under his post.

"So sorry for your loss," Melissa Leong wrote, while Jock Zonfrillo commented three love heart emojis under the post.

A few of this year's MasterChef contestants who worked with Andy also sent their condolences, including Brent Draper and Minoli De Silva, as well as Andy's friends and family.

Andy looked up to his grandfather. Instagram

Andy had a close relationship with his grandfather, and recently shared a message about the inspiring man to Instagram.

"My Pa - showing people how to be the best bloke for 94 years! Still living at home, still mowing the lawn and still making me laugh!" he shared in March this year.

Andy ended his tribute to his late grandfather on Wednesday night with a beer by the sunset, and simply said: "Cheers Pa!"