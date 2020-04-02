Andrew with Princess Anne at Cheltenham Festival. Getty Images

Despite his diagnosis Andrew doesn’t believe that the festival should have been cancelled.

"To be honest it was optional whether we went,” he admits.

“At the time the Underground was running full of people. You can’t blame Cheltenham. To be fair attendance was 10 percent down, but I do know quite a few people who picked it up there."

Of course, this news is sure to rock Camilla who, despite having tested negative to the virus, has been in self-isolation in Scotland after it was announced that her husband, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus.

Charles and Camilla have been self-isolating. Getty Images

Prince Charles has since recovered and is now out of self-isolation and took to social media to update the public on his health and provide a video message of support for the UK.

“Having recently gone through this process of contracting the coronavirus, I now find myself on the other side of this illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said.

“My wife and I are thinking particularly of all of those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances and of all of those who are having to endure sickness, isolation, and loneliness.”