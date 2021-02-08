Andrew O'Keefe has been arrested and charged with assault against his girlfriend. Channel Seven

CAREER CHAOS

It’s been widely reported that if TV bosses decide against broadcasting Andrew’s remaining episodes, they face losing $15 million worth of production costs and prize money.

What’s more, there is the possibility that the show’s contestants may not receive their winnings from pre-recorded episodes, which could cause serious uproar.

Despite Andrew being one of their biggest names, Channel Seven confirmed that he was no longer an employee shortly after the news of his arrest broke.

Andrew shares three kids with ex-wife Eleanor. Getty

SHOCK ALLEGATIONS

The embattled host could face a possible jail term following the alleged altercation if he is convicted of the charges, which he plans to defend.

According to The Daily Telegraph, police will allege Andrew assaulted his partner, causing NSW police to issue the father-of-three with a provisional apprehended violence order, which bans him from approaching or contacting Orly.

It’s not the first time Andrew’s off-set behaviour has been cause for concern. In 2019, he was involved in a scuffle with a photographer outside court while facing charges for driving an unregistered car.

Soon after, he took a leave of absence from The Chase, to address what he described as a “long-term health crisis”.

Andrew, who shares sons Barnaby and Rory and daughter Olivia with his ex-wife of 18 years Eleanor, revealed he’d entered a mental health facility for eight weeks and hinted at substance abuse issues.

He told Sunrise, “We all use different methods to escape from the most uncomfortable parts of our existence and I certainly was not using the most healthy ones.”

Andrew also explained how his life seemed “meaningless” after splitting from Eleanor in late 2017, stating, “some people work their way through their pain, or turn to alcohol or drugs.” He reportedly returned to rehab in March last year after suffering a “health relapse”.

Andrew spent time in rehab after suffering a "health relapse". Channel Seven

LEGACY DESTROYED

Andrew’s out-of-control behaviour has made headlines for many years. In 2009, a shocking clip posted by the Herald Sun, showed him drunk and incoherent, falling down and lying on a pavement.

In 2018, while attending a Tasmanian nightclub, he allegedly grabbed and kissed a 21-year-old female student while posing for a photo. The woman later described the TV presenter as being “clearly very wasted.”

