Best Sellers on Amazon Australia

$62.95 for Queen Size from Amazon

Designed to perfectly fit any bed depending on the purchased size, this lightweight electric blanket is sure to keep you warm and cosy during those cold nights.

Key features:

Low-voltage wires to keep you safe and consume less energy.

Three varied temperature settings.

Machine washable - simply detach the cord and controls before washing.

Available in single, king single, double, queen, king, and super king.

$49.13 from Amazon

This Philips 3000 series handheld steamer is perfect for quick and easy de-wrinkling. Whether you're travelling and need to make your packed clothes more presentable or simply don't want to use an iron, this product is for you!

Key features:

Automatic continuous steam.

Safe to use on all ironable fabrics with no risk of burning.

Removes odour and kills 99.9 per cent of germs.

Light, compact, and foldable. Perfect for travelling!

$6.50 from Amazon

Febreze's Fabric Spray refreshes your fabric by removing odours and killing 99.9 per cent of germs. Who doesn't like nice-smelling sheets?

Key features:

Odour elimination technology for nice-smelling sheets.

Multiple scents available.

Kills 99.9 per cent of germs.

$98 from Amazon

Air fryers are all the rage right now... the only problem? They can be quite costly! This affordable and high-quality air fryer by Philips will help you save time when cooking dinner by cooking your food up to 40 per cent faster than your oven.

Key features:

12 cooking methods: Roast, bake, grill, toast and more!

Access to the Nutri-U app which provides you with hundreds of recipes that have been tried and tested in a Philips Airfryer.

All parts are removable for easy cleaning.

$34.98 from Amazon

This wet and dry mop is a household essential for quick spills and messes. With a 360 swivel head and a microfibre mop pad, you can be sure your floors will be getting properly cleaned.

Key features:

Microfiber mop pad can pick up everything on all sorts of floors from hardwood, tile, marble, laminate, and ceramic.

Easy to install.

One-hand operation.

Two refillable bottles.

Kitchen and Dining Best Sellers on Amazon Australia

$13.85 from Amazon

If you LOVE to have a coffee with frothy milk in the morning but don't own a fancy coffee machine that can do it for you, this is your next best bet! With a 4.4 star rating out of a whopping 108,000 reviews, you can be sure you're getting your money's worth.

Key features:

Makes, rich and creamy froth in seconds.

Easy to clean and store.

Can also be used to whisk matcha if you're not a coffee drinker.

Works on all types of milk.

from $4 at Amazon

This is your sign to stop putting off the dreaded task or reorganising your pantry. With storage containers ranging from $4 to $13.50 depending on the size, a clean and tidy pantry doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Key features:

Sleek and stylish design.

Easy-locking clips and air-tight seals keep food fresh.

Phthalate and BPA-free plastic.

Dishwasher safe.

$24.95 from Amazon

A thermos is a necessity for both you and your children. The insulated food jar is perfect for lunches at work and school and allows you to be able to enjoy a delicious and hot meal with no fuss or extra cost.

Key features:

Keeps contents hot for up to nine hours and cold for up to 14 hours.

Easy to fill and clean.

Durable stainless steel.

Cool to the touch with hot liquids.

$19.99 from Amazon

A knife sharpener is definitely an item you don't know how much you need it until you buy one! Gone are the days of over-exerting yourself just to slice a carrot.

Key features:

Strong suction base.

The small size allows you to store the gadget conveniently.

Easy to use.

Three-stages of sharpening.

$16.48 from Amazon

For anyone who owns an espresso machine, a coffee knock box is a must-have. Keep this next to your machine to easily dispense the used coffee after each use instead of washing it down your drain or getting it everywhere as you attempt to knock it in the bin. If you have a garden, you can use the old coffee as fertiliser to help your plants grow.

Key features:

Saves space on your kitchen countertop.

The rubber bar can be removed for emptying and cleaning.

Good width to ensure coffee grounds don't go everywhere.

Dishwasher safe.

Beauty Best Sellers on Amazon Australia

$7.65 from Amazon

Buying from Amazon is a great way to save on essentials such as body wash. You can either purchase one bottle for $7.65 or save more by purchasing three for $22.95.

Key features:

Made from 1/4 moisturising cream.

Leaves your skin softer and smoother.

Mild and gentle formula.

$22.60 from Amazon

This rosemary and mint scalp and hair-strengthening oil is the holy grail when it comes to hair care. "From nourishing hair follicles, smoothing split ends, and helping with dry scalp, this hair oil uses natural, organic ingredients and essential oils to provide the care your hair deserves," the website reads.

Key features:

Infused with Biotin.

Smooths split ends.

Conditions dry scalp.

Helps improve length retention.

$4.50 from Amazon

Start taking care of your hair and invest in a heat protectant without breaking the bank. For just $4.50, you can take that extra step to having beautiful, silky hair.

Key features:

P rotects your hair from damage caused by straighteners and curling irons.

leaves hair looking shiny and feeling incredibly soft.

Nourishing and strengthening.

Electronics Best Sellers on Amazon Australia

$69 from Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an exciting device that allows you to turn almost any television into a smart TV. It helps you stream movies and shows and play games via the internet after connecting it to your HDMI port.

Key features:

W atch favourites from Netflix, BINGE, Stan, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

16 GB of storage.

Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming.

$29.99 from Amazon

With a 4.7 star rating out of over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, you can be sure this portable charger will get the job done!

Key features:

Can charge your new iPhone from 0 to 65 per cent in 30 mins.

You can easily take it anywhere without feeling bulky and heavy.

LED display battery.

$269 from Amazon

Selling over 1,000 in the past month, the Kindle Paperwhite is one of Amazon's best selling items. The device has become increasingly popular over the years due to its practicality and light-weight design. What's more? You can read it in the bath or on the beach without any worry due to its waterproof design.

Key features:

A djustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

6.8" display.

With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper.

