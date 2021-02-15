Former professional rugby league player turned TV presenter Beau Ryan (pictured) has spilled the details of his staggering six-figure salary to host The Amazing Race Australia. Instagram

While discussing what contributes to his total his worth, Beau revealed he needed to take two-and-a-half months away from his family to film the current season of Amazing Race.

“When you are getting paid for something, you look at the hours... How long are we working here?” Beau told radio hosts Kyle Sandiland and Jackie “O” Henderson.

When Kyle asked exactly how much he was being paid to front the show, Beau dished “800”, referring to $800,000 before the radio hosts joked about the sum only being $800.

After the trio laughed at Beau’s candid response, Jackie O then commended him for being so honest and open about his salary, while chatting on air.

Beau’s comments came after the host previously hinted that the current season is going to be the best to date – despite the show being forced to film Down Under.

“It’s faster, longer and harder! Conditions in our country are brutal, and at times it got the better of some of our team members, who undervalued how good air conditioning is,” Beau told New Idea.

When asked if he was surprised to learn anything about Australia while filming the show, Beau confessed that he didn’t realise just how hot it can get in the Top End.

“I knew the Top End was hot, but I wasn’t prepared for the humidity. Darwin got the better of me. I just couldn’t stop sweating – even the flies were tapping out!”

The 35-year-old then urged Aussies to consider exploring Australia – especially as the nation comes out of lockdown.

“Get outside and go meet and chat with the locals. Try the local food and coffee. Every town in Australia is very different and has so much to offer,” he said.