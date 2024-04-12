Gina Chick was the winner of Alone Australia season one. SBS

A highly anticipated Australian series that was filmed on Tasmania's West Coast was released to critical acclaim by SBS in 2023, where bushcraft teacher Gina Chick was declared the winner after surviving 67 days alone.

A year on, an average of one million viewers are tuning in to watch season two competitors survive on New Zealand's South Island.

If you like us have become completely hooked, we've compiled a go-to guide for where you can watch every season of Alone from across the globe in Australia.

The contestants of Alone Australia season two. SBS

Where can I watch Alone in Australia?

For Australian fans of the thrilling survival reality television franchise, you are in luck!

Alone Australia, Alone Denmark, Alone Sweden, Alone Norway, Alone UK, and Alone USA are all available to stream through SBS Demand and Apple TV+.

Stream Alone on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

SUBSCRIBE NOW.