Allison Langdon's crude slip up left Karl in stitches. Channel Nine

As professional as ever, not to mention used to her co-host's antics, Ally carried on.

"Brookey's jumped ship!" she said, referring to Today's entertainment journalist Brooke Boney who was reporting from Sydney's SBS headquarters.

Despite the clarification, Karl just couldn't shake the giggles.

At this point, the source of Ally's "in a flap" state, Brooke, chimed in during a live cross. "Ally, I'm here for Eurovision; please don't start any rumours," the reporter joked.

Brooke Boney is Today's entertainment journalist. Instagram

While Karl is known for his proclivity to see the funny side of things, the host wasn't laughing late last week.

After royal Prince Harry appeared on an American podcast, Armchair Expert, to discuss his plight with mental health, the 46-year-old wasn't too sympathetic towards the Duke.

"It's a great thing that he got away from all that prying press," Karl sarcastically drawled to his co-host, who retorted that Karl should surely take Harry's discussion of mental health seriously.

The presenter, however, doubled down.

Karl and Ally have also displayed some cynicism when it comes to the royal family. Channel Nine

"It's just ridiculous how he keeps whining about his childhood," the exasperated father-of-four declared. "He grew up in privilege in a palace."

Ally herself has also exhibited some cynicism with regards to the royals.

After it was announced that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was releasing a children's book called The Bench, which the Duchess explained stemmed from a poem she penned to her husband on Father's Day, Ally couldn't hide her scepticism.

Reading the prompter as she announced the news to viewers, she said: "Meghan Markle is joining the ranks of Roald Dahl and J.K. Rowling...", at this point she ad-libbed, "oh, a stretch", before continuing to read from the autocue, "by writing her first children's book".