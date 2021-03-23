Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon. Getty

For a little refresher, Karl had a messy divorce from his first wife, and then he quickly went on to marry his younger girlfriend, Jasmine Yarbrough, in a lucrative ceremony in Mexico.

The hosts have known each other for a long time and seem to have an agreeable relationship.

“I don't like to say nice things about him, but he is so generous as a co-host, and you know he's never going to let you fail.

Ally commented to the Daily Mail that while he is supportive, he is also a little hard to be around when he’s a nuisance in the morning.

Ally Langdon wearing Karls big face. Getty

'When he comes in, you get his stream of consciousness in the morning and everything he's thinking he says out loud. Sometimes I wish he used his internal voice. It's a little concerning,' she said.

Overall though, Ally is happy to report that working with Karl has “been fantastic,” and she went on to rave about his skills as an anchor.

“He's one of the best journalists in the country, and he's got this extraordinary ability to know when to lighten the mood.

“He typically does it at his own expense, and in that regard he's quite selfless. I do actually love him.

"Wish he used his internal voice." Getty

Ally said she's got a list of people she'd like to work with should Karl ever decide to step down but declined to reveal them because 'he's not going anywhere."

Things have been shaken up over at her competitor Sunrise since Natalie Barr replaced Samantha Armytage after her shock exit.

Only time will tell how well the two-morning shows will go head to head now that there is a new player on the scene, but if Karl and Ally's relationship is truly this jovial, they may just come out on top.