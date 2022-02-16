Alli Simpson has shared an update on her neck injury. Instagram

The Masked Singer alum went on to share that, while she's been trying to stay positive throughout her recovery, she has "hit a breaking point".

"The pain for one, is unlike anything I’ve ever felt - being out of my day to day routine, being unable to exercise, out of my regular work/social schedule & all the above is killing me..

"It sure has taken a heavier mental toll than I expected & it’s undeniably been just as hard mentally as it has been physically!!"



Alli Simpson suffered a neck injury after diving into a shallow pool. Instagram

Alli ended her post by assuring her followers it's "normal and human to break", and that as hard as her journey has been, she knows she will come out the other side stronger.

⁣"It’s only a speed bump & I will continue to keep my head up and get through this. fingers crossed it’s not long now til I can work my way back to my normal life.. all my love.. AS x⁣



"I am so glad to share my journey, if it helps as much as a single soul.. I’ll be forever content.

"TAKE NOTHING FOR GRANTED."

"I have 2 severe fractures in my neck." Instagram

The I'm A Celebrity alum suffered two severe fractures to her neck over New Year's Eve.

At the time, she took to Instagram to share details of the harrowing ordeal with her fans, complete with a series of photos from the hospital and ambulance, along with a positive Rapid Antigen Test.

"Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start a broken neck (plus a positive covid test)," Alli began the caption. ⁣

"Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1) 😖. I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣."

The singer went on to reveal that no surgery was necessary, but that she will be living in a neck brace for the next four months as her neck hopefully heals itself.