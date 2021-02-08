Jolene (pictured) has revealed what she thinks of an All Saints reboot. Supplied

And what’s it like working with Ioan Gruffudd, aka Harrow?

I missed the whole Hornblower series, but there are a lot of fans of Ioan’s in Brisbane who ask for photos with him. Pity he doesn’t carry around the white wig!

Working with Ioan is always fun. He’s worked on rather large-scale productions most of his career and I know he talks very highly of the production and the cast and crew he works with.

Jolene (pictured in character) plays junior medical examiner Dr. Grace Molyneux in Harrow. Supplied

Do you think Grace and Harrow are destined to go the distance?

I believe they have a genuine interest in one another when it comes to romance. Their accumulated baggage keeps a wall between them. Harrow would always find Grace’s cunning wit interesting and Grace would forever be blown away by Harrow’s mind.

You returned to production just four weeks after giving birth to your daughter, Alice. What was that experience like?

The best thing about being on set with a newborn was that I had so much support from the wings. The cast and crew were all patting me on the back every step of the way, probably wondering how the hell I was doing it.

When I find out what the secret was, I will let you know! A ‘can do’ attitude helped and also I had my mum, Sue, who was patient and got me to see the positives when I got overwhelmed.

Jolene rose to fame portraying the character Erica Templeton (right) in the hospital drama All Saints. Seven

Audiences first fell in love with you as nurse Erica on All Saints. It was such an iconic Aussie show – in this current age of reboots, do you think it should be revived?

There is room on TV for another medical show. But All Saints would never be the same ... how could you make it without the wonderful Jude McGrath?

I don’t think I could play Erica without Mark Priestley. He was the show to me!

Harrow airs Sunday at 8.30pm on ABC and ABC iview.

