Georgie Parker is the host of The All New Monty. Image: Channel Seven

“It’s out of everyone’s comfort zone in many ways,” the dual Gold Logie winner, 55, says of the show.

“A lot of these people aren’t actual performers on stage, and certainly not in the way that we ask them to be.

“Then we ask them to not only perform and dance, but to take their clothes off. The only thing that really gets them over the line is the reason why they’re doing it.”

The ladies are stripping to raise awareness of health issues, including breast cancer.

For some of the stars, like Sam, it’s an extremely emotional journey to the Monty stage. And that’s to be expected, Georgie says.

“The whole content of the show – everything – is emotional,” she explains. “And there are a lot of laughs, of course, too.

“But there’s no escaping the depth of emotion.”

Leisel Jones: "Why I feel so confident"

Former Olympic swimmer Leisel Jones is stripping off for a personal reason. Image: Channel Seven

For the champion breaststroke swimmer, there’s a personal reason why she was looking forward to stripping.

“I have had family members affected by breast cancer,” Leisel, 35, says, adding the show has opened her eyes about getting regular checks.

“I am in tune with my body and any changes,” she says.

In her 2015 book, Body Lengths, Leisel revealed she suffered body image issues throughout her swimming career. But she didn’t feel pressure to change for the show.

“I felt confident and supported by beautiful women, who were all feeling the pinch at exposing ourselves in front of a live audience,” she says.

Fiona O’Loughlin

Fiona O'Loughlin reveals she's "grateful" she's undergone plastic surgery. Image: Channel Seven

When it came to getting her kit off, comedian Fiona was thankful for the surgery she had done.

“I treated myself to a tummy tuck in 2018, and I was very grateful for that during filming,” the 57-year-old says.

“Especially when I was being fitted with my corset. I’m obsessed with corsets now and would wear one every day if I could.”

The mother of five and grandmother of one says the thought of her granddaughter, Una, 2, makes her smile.

“[My love for Una] is one of the deepest loves I’ve ever known,” she says.