Alexandra Nation (pictured) is no stranger to baring her heart in front of the camera. Instagram

Speaking to New Idea, Alex said there’s no way she would ever consider going back on a reality dating show, given how much the format has changed over the years.

“I enjoyed my experience, I learned a lot and I grew a lot, but I'm done with the whole dating side of reality TV,” Alex confessed.

“In my season and before, it was all about romance and finding love. Sure, there was always a bit of drama but it never overshadowed the love stories.

“Now, it's just promoting women tearing down women and toxic masculinity, and that’s not healthy for our youth who are watching, which is predominately girls.

“I'm not sure if that’s to keep up with the likes of Married At First Sight – because their ratings are high – but I really do miss the real love stories,” she added.

Despite throwing in the reality romance towel, Alex went on to say that she hasn’t given up on finding love entirely – she just believes she won’t find it on TV.

Alex is set to make her acting debut on Network Ten’s historical comedy show Drunk History Australia. Ten

That said, she acknowledged how the show has had its share of success stories, one of which is Matty J and Laura Byrne, who recently announced their second pregnancy.

“They are like the dream couple for The Bachelor,” Alex gushed. “They are so cute and their little daughter Marlie-Mae is adorable – them and Sam Wood and wife Snezana.”

Officially saying goodbye to reality TV, Alex is set to make her acting debut on Network Ten’s historical comedy show Drunk History Australia.

Acting out the liquored-up narration of comedian Nikki Osborne, Alex portrays Beryl Mills, the first Miss Australia, who in 1926 became a role model for women.

Reflecting on the role, Alex, who always aspired to be an actor, said it was a dream come true when producers called her up and offered her the part.

“I always loved drama and theatre at school, and I applied to the National Institute of Dramatic Arts but then I fell pregnant, so that changed my direction," she said.

After several unlucky attempts to find love, including winning the heart of Bachelor Richie Strahan (left), Alex (right) has admitted her reality TV days are well and truly over. Ten

“But acting and theatre and drama is something I’ve always loved and being interested in. I just never pursued it – until now.

“I just feel really comfortable in that environment and feel like I thrived so I would definitely love to do more in the future,” she added.

Alex went on to say that, in addition to acting, she has several other projects in the pipeline, including penning her own book and working with troubled youth.

“I’ve actually had a publisher reach out to me to publish a book because I write a lot of quotes about love and romance, body image and female empowerment.

“I’ve also gone down the path of youth justice and applied for quite a big role in that sector, so I’m waiting to hear back but my fingers and toes are crossed,” she said.

Drunk History Australia airs on September 21 at 9.30pm on Ten.