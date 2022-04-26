Alex and Brendan initially ended their marriage over the affair. Getty

Brendan, who was 26 at the time and playing professional AFL, and Lara had reportedly met on The Footy Show and allegedly hung out in Melbourne a few times before their liaison was exposed.

Speaking of the tumultuous period, Alex revealed that the worst part of the entire ordeal was being made to feel like a "joke" as the media went wild with the news of the affair between the AFL star and the young blonde model.

"I think that was probably the hardest part of all of it. It was as though we were just a joke," Alex said. "It was so heartbreaking to me and my family, my children. And yet everybody in the media were making jokes and just making fun of us in general."

In a new book released by the Instagram star, titled Silver Linings, the mum-of-four revealed she “just knew” something was going on between her husband and the “young blonde model” after they met on The Footy Show’s end of year dance review at the show’s 2006 Grand Final episode at Rod Laver Arena.

“I felt a twinge of doubt. It was at that moment my heart sank." Instagram

“I felt a twinge of doubt. It was at that moment my heart sank. I felt sick,” Alex wrote of seeing the Tourism Australia model miming a Pussycat Dolls song after Brendan’s performance.

“I felt insane even saying it but I knew it was true. I don’t know how I knew I just did. One of the reasons I felt this was because I knew Brendan very well and he’d mentioned every other person that was featuring on [The Footy Show], but he had never mentioned her. I knew exactly why.

“It all made sense; the underlying self-doubt I’d been feeling, the distance. In a split second, the dread set in, that horrible gut-wrenching feeling knowing my life was about to become very complicated.”

She also previously detailed how she confronted Lara over the phone after discovering a voicemail on Brendan's phone.

Lara wed actor Sam Worthington in 2014. Getty

“I said, ‘It’s Alex Fevola, Brendan’s wife. Why are you doing this?’,” she wrote. "She was silent."

“I asked again, ‘How could you do this? You know he’s married and we’ve just had a baby.’

“There was a pause and then she hung up.

“That was it. I never called back; I had all the confirmation I needed.”

And while Brendan and Alex briefly split, the pair would go on to rekindle their romance in 2016, and now share three daughters together: Leni, 15, Lulu, 11, and Tobi, three, as well as Mia, 22, from Alex's previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Lara has moved on with her husband Sam, with whom she shares sons Rocket, Racer and River.