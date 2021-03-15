Alex Dimitriades is proud of his acting past. Getty

“We’re all very proud to have been part of a series that was not only daring and brave during its heyday, but one which also stands up today. It’s found a whole new audience,” Alex tells New Idea.

“Timeless themes and solid character performances age well, and that’s a credit to the writers.”

Alex adds that “a lot” of it comes down to the work of dramaturge, Nico Lathouris, who played his dad on Heartbreak High. Nico also mentored him on The Heartbreak Kid.

Despite finding success at such a young age, Alex has been careful to maintain a low profile – preferring to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, including no public social media presence.

Alex (pictured with Claudia Karvan) isn't involved in the new Heartbreak High reboot. Supplied

“My focus is always longevity,” explains the Logie award-winning star. “Remaining humble and in a positive mind state is paramount. Regular check-ups, crucial. Everyone is different ... I respect that.”

Yet, Alex admits there have been many memorable real-life fan encounters over the years.

“Not only across Australia, but all up and down the UK and a little bit of France. The French fans are actually the most enthusiastic of all.”

But the humble performer laughs off any suggestion that his provocative roles – which includes the character of Ari in the groundbreaking, sexually charged drama, Head On – turned him into a ‘sex symbol’.

“Whatever floats your boat,” he says.

Alex's latest project sees him back on our screens. Supplied

Heartbreak High is currently undergoing a fan resurgence following Netflix’s recent announcement of a revival series. Although reboots can sometimes be hit and miss, Alex only has well wishes for the upcoming remake.

“It has nothing to do with me personally, but of course I only wish them the best,” he says. “The original will always remain what it is.”

Alex, who has also carved out a successful DJ career under the performance name, DJ Boogie Monster, remains committed to finding roles that excite him.

This includes Channel Nine’s new drama series, Amazing Grace, from the creator of Offspring. In the show, Alex plays Kirk, a widow who must come to grips with suddenly being a single father and grandfather.

“It has nothing to do with me personally, but of course I only wish them the best,” Alex said of the Heartbreak High reunion. Supplied

It’s another unexpected turn for Alex, who has always kept audiences guessing.

“Choosing roles is like dating, I’ve always said. Don’t get too stuck on a type or idea,” Alex explains.

“Something could come along and take you for a total ride – in a good way, of course – and you gotta be open to that, or crazy to miss it. Just my opinion.”

Working alongside the likes of Sigrid Thornton and Kate Jenkinson, Alex says the new gig ticked all the boxes.

“I put myself in Kirk’s shoes and asked honestly how I would respond if the same circumstances had been thrust upon my own different life – stressful thoughts. The unease is the kind of drama that moves.

“It felt like new territory for me, which is always an exciting path to go down.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!