The new addition is the third child of the proud parents who welcomed twin girls, Audrey and Evie, back on January 20th, 2019.

Sharing a photo of the first-time parents clutching their newborns in the hospital, Alex wrote on Instagram, "Our new family. Our beautiful girls were born in the very early hours of January 20. Mum is doing great. Girls are too. We couldn’t be happier."

Just over two years later, the presenter announced his third child was on the way in the most casual way possible - much to the shock of his morning show family.

Alex and Bonnie welcomed their twin girls, Audrey and Evie, back in 2019. Instagram

Chatting live on air to fellow Today presenters Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon about Tasmania's Wine Glass Bay, Alex revealed the stunning location was one of his first getaways with Bonnie.

Ally then joked, "They've now had twins, they're married, I'd say the trip went well."

At this point, the sports presenter revealed the big news: "Hey, I should say, Bonnie's pregnant!"

Jaws dropped as Karl yelled "Whaaaat?!" and Ally cheered with joy.

Alex casually revealed he was expecting his third child live on air, much to the shock of his fellow Today presenters. Channel Nine

"I meant to tell you that. Sorry." Alex continued, as casually as if he was discussing the weather. "Yeah, yeah, another one on the way, which is extremely stressful," Alex said with regards to having just welcomed Audrey and Evie. "Slightly earlier than we'd planned and three under three will be a challenge but we've over the moon!" Congratulations to the proud parents!

