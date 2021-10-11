Alan and Jackie have starred together on Neighbours for more than 27 years. Supplied

But the real secret to their successful partnership comes down to the simple fact that she and ‘Fletch’ just like hanging out together.

“I think he enjoys my company and we have a lot of fun, but we do become like adolescent boys sometimes,” says Jackie, 65. “We both laugh at the same things and we don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

Of course, not every day on set is a barrel of laughs for the two longtime pals.

“We’ve certainly had days where you try to push through personal sadness, but most of the time, once you get on set, it all gets left behind,” says Jackie.

Alan agrees, saying: “It’s kind of like therapy to transport yourself into that Neighbours world and play. If you’re a bit down about something, being at Neighbours and working with Jacks lifts me up. We look at each other and go, this is OK.”

Over the years, Alan and Jackie have seen a number of young Aussie stars get their start on Neighbours before making it big in the US – think Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

But, trying their own luck at acting in Hollywood has never crossed either of their minds.

“I am more than happy here, where I have my wife and two beautiful kids,” says Alan.

“Neighbours is so enormous for me in a way that I think I got to do things I wouldn’t have got to do if I had gone on to be a jobbing actor.”

Jackie adds that, although she has no desire to live in America, she might try her luck in the UK, where Neighbours has a dedicated fan base.

“The British produce beautiful television and write really interesting roles for older women, so I think maybe one day I will go there for a little while. But to be perfectly honest, I like being home far too much. I like being in Australia and I like going to work every day.”