Posting an image with the words ‘Just cause you got caught one time that doesn’t mean it’s the first time,’ Ajay let rip over Michelle’s history of alleged fat shaming. Implying she was right to stick the boot into the shamed star because of her views on obesity, Ajay did not hold back.

‘Well she’s always been big on publicly shaming fat people,’ ranted Ajay. ‘So she’s put herself in that situation and if we don’t talk about it others may make the same wrong choices. .086 at 11am is not “I had a big night last night”.

Ajay and Michelle were once friendly Getty

‘It’s very different! One uber was all it would take!’

Ajay has form, sharing a picture of her backside on Instagram, Rochester wrote: 'Michelle Bridges can kiss my fat happy ass!' after Michelle expressed her concerns about obesity and emotional wellbeing.

‘Honestly if you are happy where you are, genuinely, more power to you,' Michelle said. 'But I can tell you now, I am yet to have met someone who is morbidly obese and happy.'

Ajay first kicked off when Michelle was named as one of Australia's most wealthy and successful business women.

'Trying to get my head around the fact that the woman who bullied me so badly I moved half way around the world to get away from her toxicity and sabotage, was just named on the richest women of Australia list,' she wrote.

'She stole all my business ideas, even took one of my book titles, she made every work day miserable. She spread lies about me until everyone hated me, she leaked bullshit to the media and my bosses until she was top dog and yet “karma” seems to have done nothing but reward her. Seriously question myself on days like today. I’ve given so much to so many and yet I have nothing to show for it. The world is a strange place.'

Michelle was seen crying following the scandal Newspix

A deeply contrite Michelle has been frank about her feelings since her drama came to public notice.

‘I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment,’ she said in a statement.

‘This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.



Newspix

‘This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions.’

The Biggest Loser star has a five-year-old son, Axel, with Willis.

The ultra-fit couple were first publicly together in 2013. Directly before their coupling the pair were both in other relationships.

Steve was with partner Froso, with whom he has two young chlidren and Michelle was married to her long-time love, Bill Moore.



The reasons for Michelle and The Commando’s split are currently unconfirmed.