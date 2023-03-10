Dyson can be costly , which is why it's time to jump on sales because it's officially Dyson Week!

Have a Dyson vacuum at the top of your 2023 wish list? Want to treat yourself to an Airwrap to make early morning hair styling a breeze? Winter is almost here, are you looking for a purifying compact heater that warms a room instantly? Well we have some great news.

The cult-favourite brand are known for their high-quality and innovative solutions to every day home and beauty problems. However they can be costly, which is why we are always on the hunt for the best deals and bargains in which to score our favourite Dyson products, without blowing the bank.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a sales event in which major brands and retailers will offer huge savings across their products, twice yearly. This year it is running from March 16 to March 19.

Dyson is actually currently holding their Dyson Week Sales that is running from now until March 22. They are offering savings of up to $400 across their products or otherwise receive a free gift with purchase. This deal is exclusively at dyson.com.au.

Dyson rarely offer sales, even at the retailers that stock them, so if you're tossing and turning on making a purchase we recommend jumping on the deals while you can!