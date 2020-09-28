Adele (right) has given fans another glimpse of her weight loss journey. Instagram

In the video, prankster Nicole jumps out of hiding and startles Adele, who leaps in fear, before cuddling her bestie and muttering, “for f**k's sake!”

Adele, who has been slowly updating fans on her remarkable body transformation, appears to have lost even more weight – regardless of her loose-fitting black tracksuit.

In addition to the footage, the Rolling in the Deep singer shared several candid throwback snaps of herself and Nicole, with one pic showing the pair posing either side of a window.

Another hilarious photo shows the besties posing alongside a cheeky giraffe, who appears to be resting his enormous jaw on Adele’s head.

Meanwhile, two more snaps show the pair looking chic as they attend fancy soirees together.

“You are the epitome of self-preservation, self-love and absolute savagery!” Adele added in the post.

“You are so, so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.”

Fans seemingly couldn’t get enough of the love fest between Adele and Nicole, with one person writing on Instagram: “Wow this friendship just made my year better!”

Another person stated: “I love this love and eat it up when you bare your heart with a smirk and a whip.”

Meanwhile, Nicole couldn’t help from commenting on her bestie’s reaction, writing: “For f**ks sake.”

While the British singer appears to be living her best life, some fans have expressed concern that she might have gone too far with her weight loss.

Adele first made headlines last October when she debuted her slender new frame at Drake’s 33rd birthday party.

“IS THIS ADELE ?!?! someone feed her pls she looks so skinny and not really that healthy …. we should be worrying about her omg,” wrote one person on Twitter, while another said, “Wait, Adele looks way too skinny here should we get worried?”

But, at the time, other fans said the 32-year-old simply cannot win.

“Adele isn’t defined by her weight,” wrote one fan. “She can be fat, medium, skinny, or athletic, and still be herself. Stop trying to define people by their weight.”