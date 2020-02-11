Adele looked extremely thin at the Oscars afterparty Instagram

Singer Adele wowed fans last year when she first unveiled her incredible weight loss.

In January, she told a fan while holidaying in Anguilla in the Caribbean that she has lost 100lbs or 45kg since changing her lifestyle following her split from her husband Simon Konecki - the father of her seven-year-old son, Angelo.

According to People, Lexi Larson, 19, bumped into the Brit singer and former One Direction singer Harry Styles at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack on the island on January 3.

Lexi told the publication: "A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, 'So what can I do for you girls?

"We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably."

"She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it's such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."

Adele declined a picture with the group because she said she was with her son.

Some fans have become concerned that Adele has gone too far with her weight loss mission after photos of the singer looking thin have emerged online.



The British songstress made headlines in October when she debuted her slender new frame at Drake’s 33rd birthday party.

“IS THIS ADELE ?!?! someone feed her pls she looks so skinny and not really that healthy …. we should be worrying about her omg,” wrote one person on Twitter, while another said, “Wait, Adele looks way too skinny here should we get worried?”



But other fans said the 31-year-old simply cannot win.



“Adele isn’t defined by her weight,” wrote one fan. “She can be fat, medium, skinny, or athletic, and still be herself. Stop trying to define people by their weight.”

